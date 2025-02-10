Famous gardening faces joining Belvoir Castle's Flower and Garden Show

Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle’s Flower and Garden Show 2025 is set to be the best yet, as the historic Leicestershire residence can announce that BBC’s Adam Frost and ITV’s David Domoney will be attending.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th of July, the popular show is a haven for garden enthusiasts, outdoor-minded families and those seeking a beautiful mid-summer day out packed with nature, flower inspiration and helpful tips and expertise.

Famous experts and industry heavyweights Adam Frost and David Domoney will be attending across the weekend, hosting a variety of one-off talks and meet-and-greets, and participating in a Q&A-style gardener’s question time, answering questions from all levels of green-fingered enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also admire stunning border displays from talented designers who are based as far afield as Lisbon with the judges selecting a deserving winner, engage in children’s gardening sessions led by Karen Gimson from BBC Radio Leicester, listen to live music from vintage singer Johnny Victory and enjoy unique shopping opportunities from small businesses. To fuel visitors for a busy day, there will be a selection of mouthwatering food and drink including Belvoir’s legendary Afternoon Tea.

Belvoir Catle Flower & garden Show

Andy Tudbury, Head Gardener at Belvoir Castle, said: “Last year’s Flower and Garden Show was a huge hit with visitors from near and afar, who flocked to see Belvoir bloom with beautiful displays, enjoy workshops and for a mooch about the stalls.

“For its eighth year, we wanted to go further by inviting two of the industry’s experts to host Q&As and one-off talks, which we hope inspires visitors of all abilities. Whether you’re a gardening novice with young children who admires nature’s beauty and wants to know more, to the dedicated amateur gardeners tending to their plots for years, there’s something for everyone at this year’s show.”

An award-winning British garden designer and presenter on Gardeners’ World on BBC2, Adam Frost regularly presents coverage of RHS Flower Shows. Previously residing in Rutland for several years to work at Barnsdale Gardens, Adam has also achieved seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, is a published author and runs his own garden design and landscape business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Domoney, a Chartered Horticulturist and Broadcaster, is a familiar face on ITV’s Love Your Garden, ITV’s This Morning and ITV’s Love Your Weekend, also having presented on the Grow Your Own Show and Growing Food with James Martin on ITV.

David Domoney

He is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, a Fellow of the London Colleges of Horticulture and the recipient of the 2018 Award of Excellence in Horticulture by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward. David has won over 35 RHS medals in all categories, plants, gardens and science exhibits. He is a published author, and his latest book, ‘Plants with Superpowers’, profiles the unique and spectacular abilities of plants. His presentations at Belvoir Castle’s Flower Show will amaze and inspire visitors.

Once visitors have explored the show, Belvoir Castle’s own gardens will be open for guests to admire including the Rose Garden, Duchess Garden, Hermit’s Garden and the Japanese Woodland, whilst all generations of families can make the most of Belvoir’s adventure playground and burn energy on the slides, zip wires, towers in the secluded woodland area.

The Belvoir Retail Village will also be open for those looking to browse independent shops including The Grange Garden Centre, The Belvoir Farm Shop, Bumbles Interiors, Belvoir Bistro and The Duchess Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets, please visit Belvoir Castle’s website: www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/belvoir-castle-flower-garden-show/

Adam Frost

Early bird discounts apply to tickets, starting from £13 for adults and £4 for children, with under threes entering for free. Standard Tickets (not early bird) are £18 for adults, £7 for children, with under threes entering for free.