Fantasy Festival brings live music and fireworks to Ingoldmells

This year’s fantasy festival is bigger than ever – with two days of live music and celebration, on 3rd and 4th August.

Fantasy Festival is back this weekend at Fantasy Island, with live music, street performers and an extra fireworks display on Saturday night.

The two-day festival is free to enter and takes place on the newly renovated Island Beach. The event includes incredible talent such as Lewish Capaldi – one of the UK’s leading tribute acts, as well as Kinda Queen and the hugely popular BOOMIN. Alongside the live music, there will be street performers, the Fantasy Island characters, and a range of food and drink offers available.

Speaking about the Festival, Director of Operations James Parker said:

Fireworks at Fantasy Island

“Fantasy Festival is a fantastic opportunity to kick off Summer in style. With a host of live music and performances to enjoy, we are also delighted to be putting on an extra fireworks display for everyone on Saturday night. This event on the 3rd and 4th August is just one of a number of free entertainment events taking place at Fantasy Island through the Summer”.

The festival coincides with the recent launch of Fantasy Island’s Late-Night Wristbands, which give thrill seekers unlimited access to indoor rides between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday and Saturday nights. The Late-Night Adventurer Wristband costs just £7, whilst the Late Night Discovery (which includes one of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters, Millennium) is just £10.

Fantasy Festival’s Saturday night fireworks show is in addition to the weekly Wednesday night displays on Island Beach throughout the Summer as part of Fantasy Island’s collection of free entertainment events. This Summer’s offering also includes LWP Wrestling every Tuesday, pantomimes every Wednesday and the real Sooty Show every Thursday – all free to enter and enjoy.