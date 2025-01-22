February focus at Market Rasen Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

History is back on the agenda next month, along with some exciting, new family-focused workshops.

Regular, first Saturday of the month sessions with local historian Caroline Foster will support those looking to trace their family history, with help to access the wealth of information at the library, including free access to the Ancestry and Find My Past websites.Sessions run from 10.30am to 12.30pm and there is no need to book.

Caroline will also be running monthly ‘Talking History’ sessions, taking a different topic every time. On Tuesday February 4, (2pm to 3pm), things will be in a whirl with the story of the wind, steam and water mills in the Rasen area over the past 200 years. Sessions are free and light refreshments will be served.

An exciting addition to the library programme is the opportunity to get ready for World Book Day in March by taking part in free, creative workshops.These will take place on February 18, 19 and 21, with a different costume being offered on each day. As places are limited, booking is required. Call in to the library for more information.

Local historian Caroline Foster is back running free sessions at Market Rasen Library

Library Manager Kay Turnbull said: “Another fantastic event ahead of World Book Day will be our costume swap. Bring us your unwanted costumes and exchange them for something new to you from our rail.“Of course, we also have our regular weekly groups taking place. Call in to pick up one of our what’s on leaflets.”

Rounding off the month will be another of the library’s popular book sales, running from Friday February 28 for two weeks.Kay added: “Come along and get a bargain while helping us make space for some shiny new books.”