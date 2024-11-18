Festive fever snows down on Belvoir Castle Retail Village ahead of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village is preparing for a busy Christmas season as winter food and gift stalls, yuletide workshops, carol singers, choirs and Santa Claus descend on the Leicestershire Estate.

Starting on Saturday 23rd November and running until Sunday 22nd December, a lineup of events has been curated to celebrate the festive season in style.

Father Christmas will be stopping off at Belvoir during his busy schedule to join families for a special breakfast in a memorable Santa experience, as well as a traditional Santa’s Grotto where little ones will have the chance to share their wishes and receive a gift.

Shopping in the Belvoir Retail Village focuses on local makers and artisan gifts to create a joyful experience including festive foods in the Farm Shop alongside stylish homeware, fashion and accessories in the Duchess Collection and delicious Christmas Afternoon Teas in the Bistro.

From Saturday 23rd November until Sunday 22nd December, Christmas pop up stallholders will fill the wooden chalets with crafts, food, drink and gifts to suit all tastes – every weekend. Pick up a Christmas food pre-order and collect from the farm shop to make your Christmas entertaining really easy and also browse the many other shops at the retail village, including The Grange Garden Centre, Bumbles Interiors, Tori Murphy and The Soapery.

Visitors will be entertained during weekend visits to Belvoir Retail Village with live music, choirs, musicians, carols singers and brass bands filling the space with joyful sounds as guests shop, dine and socialise.

For creatives, the heritage destination has worked with local makers to curate a programme of workshops taking place each weekend throughout the winter period including wreath making, bauble painting, decorative sewing workshops, Christmas card printing workshops, among many other opportunities to get crafty.

Youngsters who want to get outside and enjoy the British winter weather, Belvoir’s Adventure Playground has been transformed into a Christmas Trail filled with challenges, hidden surprises and lots of festive fun for little ones.

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant at Belvoir Castle said: “Christmas is such an incredibly exciting time of year for all ages and the team here has worked hard to ensure that there’s a wide range of memorable festive events for all interests here at Belvoir.

“We’re very lucky to have our beautiful retail village and we hope our visitors enjoy everything this has to offer this Christmas in a truly glorious setting.”

And for a special festive treat to make memories with loved ones, the Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Belvoir Bistro is a truly delightful addition to the calendar. Dine on decadent cakes, savory sandwiches and scones with a festive twist in the birthplace of the Afternoon Tea tradition.

The Breakfast with Santa experience is available on select dates from 23rd November and tickets are £25 per person, for both adults and children.

The Santa’s Grotto will also be available on select dates from 23rd November and tickets are £15 for each child, adults go free.

Families can receive 10% off their adventure playground tickets when booking online, with tickets costing £3.30 for adults, £5.50 for children and £16.50 for a family ticket.

Visitors can find out more about Christmas at Belvoir Retail Village and book online for selected events and workshops: www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/christmas-at-the-belvoir-retail-village/