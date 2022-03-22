David Coulam of Village Limits wins Four in a Bed EMN-220321-150040001

The show sees four bed and breakfast owners staying in each other’s establishments and voting each business on value for money, while trying to prove that theirs is the best.

David Coulam, owner of Woodhall’s Village Limit, appeared on the latest episode, which saw him battling it out against fellow B&B owners from Yarm in Tees Valley, Luxborough near Minehead and Rhaeadr, Powys.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his stint on the show, David describes his attention to detail and choice to serve breakfast hampers to guests to give them the option to dine in their rooms.

The guests gave Village Limits excellent reviews, describing the beds as firm and “really comfortable”, the bathrooms “immaculate” - even though one of the other contestants described one of the brightly-decorated rooms as quite “Willy Wonka”.

The B&B’s decor was also praised, describing it as “extremely modern, which reflects David’s personality”.

The show was filmed over two weeks in May 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, although care was taken to make it look as though it was taken during a non-Covid time period. As part of the competition, each host has to suggest a nearby attraction for the guests to try out, and David chose the Bubblecar Museum in Boston for the three groups of guests. The quirky attraction saw the guests having a go at sitting inside one of the vehicles, and given a tour of the museum.

David said: “I personally love the Bubblecar museum, I’ve been going for years - it reminds me of my Nan’s kitchen! It was great to promote a local attraction in the show.”

David was described by the contestants as a “really nice genuine guy and down to earth” by the other contestants, and Village Limits was given the highest marks to win the title.

He said: “I didn’t think I would win at all, when one of the others got given two top marks, I thought she would win.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and to have won is absolutely crazy. The filming was an incredible experience and hopefully bring people to the area to show what we have to offer.”