Caistor pairing reach Crufts agility final

Huw and Disley will be competiing in the dog agility final at Crufts in March.

A Caistor resident and his faithful cocker spaniel have reached the final of a dog agility competition at Crufts.

Huw Davey, 35, and his working cocker spaniel, Disley, have qualified for the Medium ABC Agility Stakes Final at Crufts 2025.

On Wednesday December 18, Huw and Disley travelled down to the ExCel London to take part in a semi-final which comprised two classes: a jumping course where the pair finished 4th, and an agility course where the pair finished 8th. Their combined times and results gave them 5th place overall, with the top eight out of 15 qualifying for the final.

Disley, named after Grimsby Town footballing legend Craig Disley, turned seven on Christmas Eve and has been competing with Huw for the past couple of years. Born on a farm, Disley is Huw’s first agility dog and was up against some incredible competition, with many dogs coming from agility breeding lines who have already competed at Crufts and for Team GB.

Huw said: “I first started agility using some plastic weave poles which my wife bought from Aldi, and was absolutely clueless on technique or progression. What began as a fun way to exercise Disley soon turned into a passion, and I eventually ended up joining Positive Paw4mance Agility Training, run by Hayley Tindall in North Kelsey.

“Through Hayley’s coaching, I realised that Disley had something special. We moved up through the agility grades, and Disley now competes at Championship level. I can’t thank Hayley enough for the training and support she has provided, along with the incredibly supportive club members.

“A few years ago, I never believed I would be competing in a national final at Crufts, and I’m so proud Disley. If anyone has been thinking about getting into the sport, I say go for it! I’m having the time of my life and have made some amazing friends in the process.”

Agility classes involve both jumping and agility courses. Each course features a variety of agility obstacles, however jumping courses do not require the dogs to undertake the see-saw, dog walk or A Frame obstacles.

The Medium ABC Agility Stakes Final takes place in the Main Arena at Crufts on Friday March 7, 2025. Huw and Disley will be competing in a jumping class at 10.20am, followed by an agility class at 2.45pm on Channel 4.

The pair are also looking for a sponsor to support them on their journey. To discuss in more detail, please message their Instagram page @dghworkingcockers.