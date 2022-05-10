Cinema back at West LindseyCentre

Trinity Arts Centre

The Centre’s cinema screen is back open to the public for the first time in two years, having been postponed in 2020 as a result of

the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme will see new films and classics, with this Friday's offering (May 13) being The Phantom of the Open, which only hit cinemas this March.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at West Lindsey District Council said: “Trinity Arts Centre – with 200 comfortable and perfect-view seats, bar facilities and state of the art projection facilities - is the perfect venue to go and watch award winning films and we really encourage residents to make use of it.”

Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Elizabeth and many more are scheduled to feature this spring and summer.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, is thrilled to have the big screen back up and running at the venue.

He said: “Before COVID, our film screenings used to be so popular within the community, so we’re so delighted to have them back!

“From silver screenings of Operation Mincemeat, all the way to The Bad Guys, there will be something for everybody to enjoy. We really do hope to see residents from across West Lindsey attend the venue and have a great time.”

For the full film schedule and to book tickets visit: