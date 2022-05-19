Grease screened at Lincoln Castle.

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with ice cream specialists Little Moons, is back to celebrate its 15th consecutive year and promises an epic summer of cinema under the stars.

The programme features a brand-new line up of both classic and new film favourites that may have been missed the first time around in cinemas because of the Covid-19 pandemic, including Oscar-winning West Side Story, as well as classics including Pretty Woman and Grease, all set in the grounds of the stunning 11th-century Lincoln Castle.

Luna’s brand-new Date Night Double Deckchair is positioned prior to your arrival to ensure the perfect view for date nights and audiences can also upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated ticket to include the use of a Luna director’s chair.

For the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the VIP Sofa, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters and a bottle of bubbly.

A variety of delicious food partners will be present at all screenings, as well as a full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and food and drink hampers are also available to pre-order when booking tickets via the website.

Audiences are welcome to dig out their hampers and pack a picnic of their own (though the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted).

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, says: “We’re hugely excited to announce our 2022 season, and our 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars.

"We’ve spent the winter devising what we believe to be our greatest cinema season yet, with a line-up of films and venues that will make for the perfect summer’s evening out – and just at a time when cinema really feels like it’s making a triumphant return in the post-pandemic world.

"With the inclusion of films like West Side Story, alongside classic film Pretty Woman, the programme at Lincoln Castle will offer something for everyone in Lincoln. So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as this summer promises to be special!”

The headline partner for 2022 is mochi ice cream Little Moons, whose delicious ice cream treats will be available at all venues.

Ross Farquhar, Marketing Director at Little Moons, says: “We’re so excited to have Little Moons at The Luna Cinema this summer. What better way to enjoy a good film on a hot summer’s evening than with your favourite mochi ice cream.

"After the last two years of disruption, we can’t wait to get back out to a summer of fantastic films in the open-air, with our Little Moons in hand.”

The season runs from June 29 until October 2, with the first viewing at Lincoln Castle on September 30.