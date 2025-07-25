Former Gladiator takes best dressed person prize at Market Rasen race course’s summer plate ladies’ day

Victory went to former Gladiators star Jenny Pacey, 42, originally from Lincoln, but who now lives in London.

She demonstrated her talents away from the TV battling arena when walking away with first prize in the hotly contested competition which was judged by Raceday TV hosts Frankie Foster and Rosie Blossett.

Despite rain hitting the track it failed to dampen the spirits of those entering the event, and the equally popular Best Dressed Couple competition, which was won by Lee Dias and Charley Mawer, with prizes valued at over £7,000 up for grabs.

Jenny, who appeared in the hit television show as Enigma, caught the judges’ eye in an elegant Italian-designed green hat and dress combination.

Jenny said: “I come back for this every year as my mum’s boyfriend has a box here and we come for a lovely day and I always enjoyed getting dressed up.

“My dad used to own racehorses and I came here from the age of five so to come back and be on the back of the race card and then to win best dressed person is very cool.”

Pacey, who has also represented Great Britain at bobsleigh in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, added: “My hat is by Ilda Di Vico, who is an Italian designer I know from the Ascot area and my dress is by Veni Infantino.

“My shoes are Amina Muaddi and they have got a horseshoe kind of heel on and my bag is from Bottega Veneta, which is one of my favourite Italian designers, and I’m a jewellery designer so I’m wearing my own jewellery by J Rocks London.

“I’m also about sustainability and this is actually my outfit I wore at Ascot. I loved the dress so much that I wanted to wear it again.”

Pacey admitted: “I was a Gladiator 15 years ago with my husband (who starred as Doom) and now I train them. It is my third season training them for the BBC.

“I’ve been in Sheffield Arena 10 days straight with 28 contenders and 18 Gladiators so it has been quite nice to swap my trainers for a pair of heels.

“I’ve not got out of Lycra for the last 10 days so literally to get in a lovely dress today and have a great day at the races has been delightful.”

1 . unnamed.jpg Ex-Gladiator Jenny Pacey swapped lycra and trainers for a long dress and heels. Photo: Jockey Club Photo: Jockey Club

2 . unnamed (1).jpg Best Dressed Couple was won by Lee Dias and Charley Mawer. Photo: Jockey Club Photo: Jockey Club