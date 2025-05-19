Grimsby wrestling company to make national TV debut with Blockbuster Arena show

What started as a dream in a Grimsby social club is about to hit the national stage — and this time, all eyes will be on the Auditorium.

In July 2017, British Wrestling Revolution (BWR) held its very first event in front of just 80 fans at Lucarlys in Humberston. It was scrappy, passionate, and homegrown — a group of local wrestlers putting on a show for anyone willing to watch.

Eight years later, that same company is preparing for its biggest moment yet. On Friday 18th July 2025, BWR returns to the Grimsby Auditorium for Viva La Revolution — an action-packed live event in front of over 1,000 fans, now being broadcast nationally on Extreme TV, airing on Freeview across the UK and into Europe.

And the best part? It’s still all made right here, in Grimsby.

“We’re proof that you don’t have to be based in London or Manchester to make great entertainment,” says Adam Moverley, BWR’s Managing Director. “This is a company built by locals, for locals — and we’re finally getting the national spotlight we’ve worked for.”

The show will feature some of the UK’s top wrestling talent, dramatic storylines, and moments designed to make the crowd erupt — including BWR’s signature VIP Meet & Greet, where fans can meet the wrestlers during the show’s intermission.

But this isn’t just about slams and suplexes. BWR has become a pillar of alternative entertainment in North East Lincolnshire, drawing in families, students, and lifelong fans alike. The company also trains young local athletes through its own wrestling academy, with many now performing in front of live crowds.

“We’ve always said this isn’t just wrestling — it’s theatre, it’s community, it’s energy you can’t find anywhere else,” adds Moverley. “To have that televised across the country is massive — not just for us, but for what Grimsby can be seen to represent.”

Photo from the last Viva La Revolution event in November 2024.

The event is expected to sell out, and with national eyes on the product for the first time, it’s a pivotal moment not just for BWR — but for the growing creative and entertainment scene in the town.

🎟️ Tickets for Viva La Revolution are available now via the Grimsby Auditorium website.

VIP options include premium seating and access to the Meet & Greet experience.