Louth's Hollywood hopes shattered as filming of movie is suspended

Hopes of bringing a taste of Hollywood to Louth have been put on hold after filming of a new movie was suspended.

‘Angels In The Asylum’, starring Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver, was due to be partly shot in the town, with Westgate, Schoolhouse Lane and Gospel gate all earmarked as potential locations.

A crew of 70, complete with numerous vehicles and equipment, was expected to descend on Louth, leading to road closures.

The production company even wrote to local residents, informing them about the “exciting, new British film”.

Superstar actor Simon Pegg, who had been due to play a leading role in the film. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

However, all plans have been delayed after the company ran out of the cash they needed to complete the project. There are now doubts about the movie being completed at all.

A statement issued by the co-producers, Rob Sorrenti and Heather Greenwood, said: “It is devastating that we have been forced to halt filming due to our second round of financing failing to materialise.

"We faced unprecedented challenges with our financier, who struggled to meet their contractual obligations, pushing us into an unwanted and unplanned hiatus.

"We have been desperately trying to raise finance, with the goal of addressing our own outstanding obligations to both our cast and crew.

Westgate in Louth, where filming was due to take place. (PHOTO BY: Booking.com)

"We have also put some of our own funds into the project. But sadly, it hasn’t been enough to rectify the situation.

"We remain determined to find a solution and are actively exploring financial options.”

According to the website, Deadline.com, it is understood that about 150 crew members are owed £600,000 in wages.

Some crew have accused the company of “gambling with people’s livelihoods, knowing full well the risk of not receiving investment.” However Sorrenti insists it has been “honest” with the crew and cast at all times.

Inspired by real events in 1907, the film is due to tell the story of women who were incarcerated in an asylum for the mentally ill in Surrey because they were typhoid carriers.

Locals had been thrilled to see Louth chosen, with the Rev Mike Croft, of St James’s Church, saying: “Westgate is beautiful, and I can see that it will be a very appropriate film set.”

It had also been quite a coup by the producers to attract Pegg and Driver. The latter, 55, is also a writer and comedian who is best known for the films, ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ (2004), ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007) and ‘The World’s End’ (2013), in which he formed a formidable partnership with Nick Frost.

Driver, also 55, has starred in a wide range of movies, most notably ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), for which she was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress, and ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ (2004).