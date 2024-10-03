Jonathan Ogden at the start of the 2024 racing season. Photo: Sarah Hall

A new documentary tells the story of a Lincolnshire boy with disabilities who’s become a professional racing driver.

When Jonathan Ogden woke up one morning aged 12 he didn’t expect that day to change the course of his life.

He had had some tingling in his legs and back before but not been concerned, but as he stood up something happened: “a sharp shooting pain shot through my body and I fell to the ground. I couldn’t have my legs touch anything, or move them or my back without being met with agonising pain,” he said.

Jonathan, from Bardney, has since been diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and Ankylosing Spondylitis (a long-term condition where inflammation in the spine and other parts of the body can cause pain, stiffness and tiredness). He spent the next two years of his life in a wheelchair, learning how to manage the pain and learning how to walk again, including time at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Jonathan racing Formula V1 in the Philippines. Photo: Ribbon Arc Motorsport

As a child Jonathan enjoyed racing karts and this passion stayed with him. Now aged 24, he’s racing professionally, and a filmmaker, Jack Kinsella, has made a documentary about his story.

Jonathan said: “It’s a very surreal feeling having a filmmaker approach me asking to make a documentary about my journey, especially as I would class myself as a shy person… but what Jack has done with the film has made me feel at ease and gets my story across really well.”

Jack, has worked for the BBC before but enjoys taking the lead and making their own films together. They have made sport documentaries before, including one on the Widnes Vikings rugby club, which won the National Council for the Training of Journalists Student Project of the Year award in 2022.

Jack said: “I was on the lookout for a new story and came across Jonathan on social media. I aim to find stories which are undiscovered, but could have an impact on a wider audience. When I found Jonathan’s story it was inspiring to see him still pushing to achieve his goals despite what he had gone through.”

Jack explained that camaraderie is important in the film making process as well: “We got on pretty well the first time we spoke and so for me that was a good sign that I’d be able to get something raw and real out of his main interview. I wanted to share his story.”

While Jack has had recognition for films before, but said none have been shown in a public screening and it is a proud moment to be doing it for the first time in Lincoln: “Hopefully people will really resonate with the story and get inspired, whether it’s about the sport of racing or the pursuit of life goals.”

Jonathan admitted whilst there have been highs in his racing career this year, like winning a scholarship programme to race in Japan, there have been struggles as well. “Funding is getting tight” in this expensive sport, he said. “Unfortunately it's a game of how much money you have, so I am still in search of partners.”

Non-stop will be premiering at Everyman cinema in Lincoln on October 12. The first showing has already sold out but Jonathan and Jack are hoping for a second screening soon.