October line-up brings stage and screen to life at Sleaford Playhouse

The Astronaut Who Fell in Love with a Caveman.

Sleaford Playhouse is gearing up for a packed month of entertainment this October, bringing a variety of shows and screenings to delight audiences of all ages.

More live drama comes on October 17 as The Playhouse welcomes back Purple Dreams Productions who brought a murder mystery to its stage earlier in the year.

Their new production is something a little different, The Astronaut Who Fell in Love with a Caveman is a genre-crossing madcap tale that features scenes of an adult nature and comes with an age rating of 18 and over.

Blasting off from the ordinary and crash-landing into the ridiculous, Astronaut promises a night of laughter, surprises, and a love story that’s truly out of this world. Audiences can expect space-age science colliding with stone-age silliness as two unlikely characters discover what happens when the future meets the past, with chaotic and heart-warming results. The following day, on October 18, there is live music on offer as John Watterson presents his tribute to an acclaimed 60s singer-songwriter in An audience without Jake Thackray.

An Audience Without Jake Thackray.

An influence on stars including Jarvis Cocker and Morrisey, Jake Thackray was a distinctive English singer-songwriter, poet, and raconteur. Best known for his witty, satirical, and often mischievous songs, he combined clever wordplay with a uniquely deadpan performance style. He became well known in the 1960s and 70s through television appearances on shows such as The Frost Report and That’s Life!. John Watterson, who will be celebrating the works of Thackray, is a talented guitarist and vocalist who has toured with Fairport Convention, and performed a 20 date show at Edinburgh Fringe.

The Playhouse has been welcoming audiences to their brand new community cinema, showing new releases and classic films, as well as National Theatre Live screenings. Their cinema programme continues throughout October before it breaks for panto season, with films such as Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan, the recent dark comedy The Roses starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie. The cinema holds evening showings, often on a Thursday, with afternoon matinee showings on Wednesdays and Sundays. As The Playhouse broadens its use, the committee are looking to get the word out there about the new cinema in Sleaford, as they look to keep visitors coming through their doors and also recruit more volunteers. Says chair of Trustees, Andy Canadine: “One thing we frequently notice is the number of people who don’t know about our new cinema, or don’t even realise there’s a theatre venue in general right here on their doorstep!

"We're looking to get the word out wider so that we can keep people coming through the doors of The Playhouse and keep alive the cultural scene of our town. We’d really like people to help spread the word as we know how word-of-mouth can be so valuable for venues such as ours. Telling friends or work colleagues would help no end.”

Throughout December, Sleaford Little Theatre will be in rehearsal for their panto Mother Goose, tickets for which are already flying fast.

For tickets and more information about what’s on at the Sleaford Playhouse, visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk