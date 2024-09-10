Playhouse plans cinema survey for Sleaford

Sleaford Playhouse.

Would you like to see a cinema in Sleaford? If so, the team of volunteers by Sleaford Playhouse theatre are urging people to take their survey.

North Kesteven District Council had previously proposed to build a new, £4million multiplex cinema in town, with plans derailed following the pandemic, but it became clear to the Playhouse members there was enough demand.

​Sleaford has not had a cinema for 24 years since the former Picturedrome closed and became a nightclub on Southgate.

With advances in digital technology, it is possible to convert existing venues for film.

A spokesperson for the Playhouse said: “We are excited to reveal that we are planning a regular cinema programme at Sleaford Playhouse. We now have an experienced film programmer on the team and are working on upgrading our facilities to improve the quality of presentation.

"We are aiming to launch screenings in the autumn, around the regular programme of events here.

“We’re very excited about our plans, and can’t wait to share more with you, but first we need your help. We need to know more about what you'd like from the new cinema. We would be very grateful if you could complete a brief survey to inform our programming scheduling. In return for doing that, we'll offer you free tickets tickets to our test screening (first come, first served).

"As with all events at the theatre, we rely on enthusiastic volunteers to help run them. If you would be interested in getting involved somehow, please get in touch.”

You can take the survey on their website https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk