Popular Sleaford venue Watergate Yard enjoys a boost from TV show win

Hollie and Ryan Blankley of Watergate Yard with their winners' plaque.

A popular venue in Sleaford is enjoying a welcome boost in custom after its owners won Channel 4’s Four in a Bed TV show.

Ryan and Hollie Blankley of Watergate Yard said they were approached by programme makers to go on the competition, which pits hospitality businesses against each other, sending bosses to stay at and critique each other’s bed and breakfast accommodation and activity offers.

Hollie said they needed to weigh up the potential positive and negative exposure.

But they needn’t have worried, as their quirky, unique rooms proved a huge hit with their ‘guests’.

They all paid over the asking price, included a mother and daughter running a luxury glamping site in Nottinghamshire, a guest house manager in North Yorkshire and a holiday letting manager in the Lake District.

Hollie and Ryan said it took two weeks to film in September 2023.

Bookings have increased since the show was screened two weeks ago.

“We have high standards anyway but guests are not usually critiquing everything to the same level,” said Hollie.

Although a couple of guests found minor faults including dust on a bed headboard, the couple still ended up scoring the highest.

Hollie said everyone got on really well and made some useful suggestions for each other to improve.

She said: “You hold your hands up and accept it.

“The places we visited were interesting.”

Hollie went on to say: “We did not game play and we really liked the people we were competing with.

“There was so much footage - you are constantly on camera.”

Ryan and Hollie took their guests to Mannakin, at Fulbeck, a recycled shop window dummy hire business where they challenged them all to upcycle body parts.

They said they have received thousands of positive reactions since the show aired and are glad they did it, with locals joining them to watch the Friday finale.

They have had a surge in bookings from people asking for specific rooms and taking up an offer to pay the same price as seen on the show.

Hollie said: “To win all this, shows what a good team we have around us trying to give people a good time and value for money.”