Jimmy Doherty with couple Carl and Katie beside their camper. Photo: Discovery Plus EMN-221101-091715001

Revesby Estate was featured in ‘Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels’ series, which recently debuted on Quest.

The series sees television presenter Jimmy Doherty meet people who are turning everyday vehicles into homes on wheels. Set across some of the UK’s most picturesque locations, the series showcases everything from double-decker buses to former army fire engine conversions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revesby Estate was featured on the last episode of the eight-part series, where fitness enthusiasts from Yorkshire - Carl and Katie - showcased their renovated campervan by the estate’s main reservoir. Throughout the episode, Jimmy and the viewers saw the couple turn a standard van into a luxurious camper fully kitted with gym equipment, making their grand reveal at Revesby Estate’s scenic spot.

Gavin Wiggins-Davies, from Revesby Estate, said: “We were excited to host Jimmy and his film crew to our estate in November and it was fantastic to see the renovated camper parked up alongside our reservoir. It was great to meet Jimmy, his crew as well as Carl and Katie - who let us have a look around their campervan.

“It was a real pleasure to finish the series at Revesby Estate and hope it has helped showcase just how stunningly beautiful Lincolnshire is.”