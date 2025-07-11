Rural film festival features at Playhouse

The Rural Action Film Festival at Sleaford Playhouse.

A film festival aimed at rural life is coming to the cinema screen at Sleaford Playhouse.

The Rural Action Film Festival runs from July 24 - 26 and will include action films with a rural focus from around the world, including three feature films, Balancing the Scales, From Devil's Breath and Why Not Scotland?

The Rural Action Film Festival is an annual film festival showing national and international films based on rural life, conservation and sustainability.

For details about the festival visit the Rural Action Film Festival website: https://www.ruralactionfilmfestival.org/ where there is a rundown on what films to expect at the film festival.

The evening showings will each have a feature on the playlist, one of them being From Devil’s Breath by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Leonardo DiCaprio. This film, part of The Turning Point series, zeroes in on a devastating wildfire in Portugal in 2017.

For tickets go to: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2025/rural-action-film-festival

Rehearsals are now underway for Sleaford Little Theatre's next production, coming to the Playhouse stage in early September 3-6.

Pack of Lies by Hugh Whitemore is a play that the society have visited before, back in 1998, and plans were afoot pre-covid to return to its world of intrigue and espionage, but in two months' time they will finally do that! Tickets are now available from the usual places, via the website or at the Box Office (Dee's Gifts in Riverside Precinct).

Pack of Lies is a cold war thriller set in 1960's suburban London based on a true story of spies, lies and deceit.

The Jacksons are put to the test when Scotland Yard detectives reveal that their neighbours are Soviet spies, and ask them to help set a trap. But should the Jacksons betray their friends?