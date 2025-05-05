Take part in hit TV show 'Sort Your Life Out' with Stacey Solomon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families or shared households in the Louth and Horncastle areas are being invited to take part in the next series of the hit BBC TV show, ‘Sort Your Life Out’.

The BAFTA-nominated programme, fronted by Stacey Solomon, focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes.

And behind the scenes, the makers of the show are currently casting for its fifth series, with seven episodes scheduled to run later this year.

Singer and presenter Solomon, 35, and a team of makeover experts help participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need and transforming their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments.

Stacey Solomon and the rest of the team from the hit BBC TV show, 'Sort Your Life Out'. (PHOTO BY: BBC/Optomen Television Ltd)

‘Sort Your Life Out’ is made for the BBC by Optomen Television Ltd, whose senior casting producer, Bradley Thornhill, said: “The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal story-telling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.

"Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey and her expert team?

"Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep and what to lose.

"Through a life-changing declutter, supersized spring-clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

“Stacey and her team of organising fanatics -- made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington -- can help you let go of the things you don’t need and streamline what you do.

"Plus, they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

“Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the ‘Sort Your Life Out’ team would love to hear from you.”

The first four series of ‘Sort Your Life Out’, which first aired in 2021, have been hugely successful.

If you would like to take part in the next series or would like to receive more information, email [email protected].

To apply online to appear on the show, please visit www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out or the BBC Take Part website.