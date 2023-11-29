Third home-grown feature film to hit county’s screens

The father and son behind a Lincolnshire-based production company are eagerly awaiting the release of their third feature film.

Father and son film-makers Callum and Andy Burn.

Andy Burns and his son Callum, from Sleaford, run Tin Hat Productions and will be premiering Battle Over Britain this week.

Andy said: “We filmed it in October last year then spent the next 12 months doing the post production.

"It is an intimate telling of the Battle of Britain story. It concentrates on a flight of Spitfires and the experience of what it must have been like for the pilots in terms of fighting for their lives every day and losing colleagues.”

A scene from the new film with the loaned Spitfire.

They had the benefit of a better budget generated from their first two war-themed films.

Most of the filming was done at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre and a ‘Gate Guardian’ Spitfire was shipped over from Lytham St Annes as a prop.

Callum directed and they both worked on the production and script.

They drew upon a cast of eight, plus local extras and also gave Lincoln College students invaluable experience behind the camera.

Another scene showing some of the digital graphics employed to increase the number of aircraft in the film. Photo: Tin Hat Productions

They have secured limited UK cinema release, starting today (Wednesday) at Grantham’s Savoy Cinema, later appearing at Sleaford Playhouse on December 17, as well as Kinema in the Woods at Woodhall Spa and Boston’s Savoy Cinema. It will be released on DVD on January 29 and will go to pay per view channels such as Amazon Prime.