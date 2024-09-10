Final chance to see Amy Winehouse tribute before it heads to London's West End

A Grantham artist will be performing her iconic tribute concert one final time at Belvoir Castle, before the show moves to the West End.

The special tribute event, Revisiting Amy, remembers one of the UK’s most iconic singers, Amy Winehouse and will be performed by Hattie Johnson in a sensational show at Belvoir Castle this week.

Pop classics such as Back to Black, Rehab and Valerie will be performed by the local artist in an evening devoted to the late, great Amy Winehouse ahead of the show’s appearance in London in 2025.

Hattie is the producer, director and lead vocalist of her hugely popular tribute show, which is set against the majestic backdrop of the historic Leicestershire castle.

Hattie Johnson performing in Revisiting Amy

Hattie said: “This is going to be a hugely momentous performance for me, as I perform this show to my home-town audience one final time before it moves to London next year. The show celebrates the talent and music of Amy Winehouse and when you come and see the show, I can promise you – you are going to have so much fun!”

Revisiting Amy features soulful renditions of Amy’s greatest hits and will be taking place on Friday 13th September.

Gates open at 5pm, allowing guests to soak in the ambience and enjoy the stunning surroundings of the 11th century castle, which is 20 minutes from Grantham and only 40 minutes from Nottingham.

Hattie will take to the stage following the support act which begins at 7pm and an array of talented musicians will join her to pay homage to Amy’s timeless voice and unforgettable songs.

The show, which finishes at 11pm, promises a night of soulful melodies and heartfelt tributes which capture the musical essence of Amy, following her tragic death at the age of just 27 in 2011.

Tickets are available at £17.50 and visitors can receive 10% off tickets when booked directly via the Belvoir Castle website: www.belvoircastle.com. There will be a menu of delicious food and drink on offer during the evening and a full bar.