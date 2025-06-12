Find Ferraris and a feast at Belvoir Castle for Father's Day

Roaring engines meet roaring fires at Belvoir Castle, as it hosts the ultimate petrol-head weekend for Father’s Day across Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June.

On the Saturday, visitors to the Castle and Belvoir Retail Village can catch a glimpse of the quickest street cars in the UK as it becomes a check point on the Santa Pod Raceway Street Weekend. Covering over 400 miles of road across three days, the teams must stop at the checkpoint before setting off for the remainder of the journey to reach the chequered flag.

Whilst on Sunday, June,15 a fleet of 50 of the country’s most luxurious and beautiful Ferraris will take centre stage in front of Belvoir Castle. Perfect for dads, grandads or father figures that are true motorsport enthusiasts, it’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic supercars, speak with their owners and pose for pictures in a beautiful setting.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “Our stunning Regency Castle is the perfect backdrop for an equally stunning collection of cars and adds just a touch of luxury and plenty of adrenaline to your Father’s Day weekend.”

The Adventure Playground at Belvoir Castle

Several food outlets are on hand to fuel visitors for a big day out, including a succulent hog roast and various barbeque platters. For refreshments, there are a selection of beers, Belvoir wine or soft drinks, and adding to the buzzing atmosphere live music from the Radcliffe on Trent Male Voices Choir starts from 12pm in The Guard Room.

For those seeking something a little fancier, the Gentleman’s Savoury Afternoon Tea at the Aviary Tearoom is perfect for those who enjoy bold flavours and classic savoury treats. Served with a pot of tea or freshly brewed coffee, this satisfying selection of cheddar scones, sausage rolls, pork pies and sandwiches bring together the best of British artisan baking and hand-prepared favourites.

“With so much going on for motorsport lovers, as well as the popular Castle and gardens tickets, Adventure Playground, Animal Farm and Belvoir Retail Village, there’s everything to keep your family entertained and excited over the celebratory weekend,” added Eleanor.

A perfect activity for the little ones, head to the Animal Park to make some furry farm friends and catch a glimpse of the newest star, Stu the calf, who has been hand-reared since January and lives amongst goats, donkeys and sheep. Looked after by a dedicated team of experts, families can feed the animals and read about their care, natural environment and quirky personalities on information boards.

The Farm Shop at Belvoir Retail Village

To burn off some energy, young explorers can take to the high seas, as they conquer the obstacles at the Adventure Playground which is built in the shape of the ship, HMS Resolution. Daredevils can experience the thrill of the zip line and slip down the slides, whilst the toddlers enjoy age-appropriate equipment and areas for calmer play.

Round off the day with some retail therapy at the Belvoir Retail Village, which is home to The Belvoir Farm Shop, The Duchess Collection, Bumbles Interior Design, The Grange Garden Centre and homeware stores Nordic Style and Tori Murphy.

Tickets are required to see the Ferraris at Belvoir Castle on June 15, which are £10 for adults and £5 for children and include access to the formal gardens and parkland. Please note separate tickets are required for inside the Castle, the Adventure Playground and Animal Park.

Booking is advised for the Gentleman’s Savoury Afternoon Tea, which is £35 per person.