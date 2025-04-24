Flook celebrating the release of their new album "Sanju" at Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday 24th May, Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St. Mary’s St. Stamford. PE9 2DL. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £20/£18(concs). Box Office: 01780 763203.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 30 years Flook show no sign of letting up in their brilliance, their dynamism, or their inventive flair. What began in 1995 as a ground-breaking union of musicians and instruments, has continued as a unique musical offering through one live album, four studio albums and countless outstanding performances.

In 2025, Flook’s enduring class shines bright as they step into their 4th decade with an exhilarating new release, Sanju, and an extensive tour schedule, taking them around UK, Europe and Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band early on evolved an inimitable trademark sound and hold fast to their rightful reputation as exceptional musical innovators; the whistles and flutes of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly weaving and spinning tunes rooted in tradition over precise acoustic grooves, with a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination.

​

Saturday 24th May, Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St. Mary’s St. Stamford. PE9 2DL. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £20/£18(concs). Box Office: 01780 763203.