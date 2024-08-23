Flower and garden show set to bloom at Belvoir Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Flower and Garden Show is getting ready to return for its seventh year at a Leicestershire castle.

A firm favourite with garden enthusiasts and families, Belvoir Castle’s annual event will be taking place on Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September in the stunning gardens of the stately home – the parkland of which was designed by eminent 18th century landscape designer Capability Brown.

Renowned horticultural and floral experts David Domoney and Jonathan Moseley will both be giving special guest talks to provide visitors with valuable insights and gardening tips following their prolific careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Domoney is a Chartered Horticulturist and television presenter with over 40 years’ experience in professional horticulture. He presents on ITV’s Love your Garden and Garden Club and is the resident garden expert on ITV’s This Morning. David is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, a decorated garden designer and the mastermind behind UK-wide gardening competitions, such as Cultivation Street and Young Gardeners of the Year.

Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle

David said: “I am really looking forward to taking part in Belvoir’s Flower and Garden Show – the surrounding parkland and gardens provide a magnificent setting for such a popular event. It’s always a wonderful experience meeting people who want to learn more about plants and flowers and being able to share some top tips to help them on their horticultural journey.”

Jonathan Moseley is an internationally celebrated floral designer and public speaker with over 30 years' experience. He was also a floral expert on BBC's The Big Allotment Challenge and is an accomplished writer, broadcaster and demonstrator.

Jonathan said: “I love being able to spread the word about growing and arranging beautiful seasonal British blooms and I can’t wait to see everyone at the show. It’s important to encourage people to get creative with home grown flowers and foliage, giving them the confidence to try things out for themselves and this upcoming event is going to be a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top garden designers will also be taking part in the Flower and Garden Show to showcase their creativity and talent with their exquisite Show Borders and Belvoir Castle’s head gardener Andy Tudbury, who looks after the castle’s stunning gardens, will also be in attendance to share his advice.

Andy said: “The Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle is a highlight of the year for me – it’s so lovely watching our visitors learn even more about the horticultural world and leave the event feeling inspired and full of wonderful ideas to try in their own garden.”

For even more insight, guided tours round Belvoir’s stunning Capability Brown parkland will be available, taking visitors to areas usually off limits to the public, including the estate’s own vineyard.

Belvoir Castle’s own eateries will also be serving food and drink throughout the event – including Belvoir Bistro, Belvoir Farm Shop and the Aviary Café. A selection of delicious dishes will be on offer as well as homemade cakes, afternoon teas and snacks, all enjoyed beneath the backdrop of the Regency Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For shoppers looking to take something special home with them, there will be a selection of stalls to browse.

There are two tickets available which can be booked in advance with a 10% discount – one which provides castle, garden and adventure playground entry and the other includes garden and adventure playground entry.

The Flower and Garden Show tickets which include access to the castle, garden and adventure playground cost £23.40 for adults, £9 for children (3-16 years) and £54 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) when booking in advance.

Alternatively, Flowers and Garden Show tickets with garden and adventure playground entry are £13.50 for adults, £5.40 for children and £37.80 for a family ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is advised that tickets to the event are purchased online in advance. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day without the 10% discount and more information can be found on the website: www.belvoircastle.com