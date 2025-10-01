Flying Flowers celebrates World Smile Day with free blooms

Lincolnshire-based flower experts, Flying Flowers, is setting out to spread joy around Lincolnshire on Friday 3rd October to celebrate World Smile Day.

World Smile Day was coined by artist Harvey Ball in 1963, with one simple goal - to devote one day each year to smiles and kind acts throughout the world.

Flying Flowers will be handing out free single flower stems and bunches of carnations, which are often connected to happiness, gratitude and affection. The event will take place at Cornhill Quarter in Lincoln from 12:30pm.

To spread smiles further, Flying Flowers will also include World Smile Day biscuits in select delivery boxes, offering a delightful surprise to recipients.

Flying Flowers aims to spark genuine Duchenne smiles across the country - the kind that light up faces and reach the eyes, by inspiring small acts of kindness and showing how even a simple gesture can brighten someone’s day.

It has been shown that flowers can have a powerful effect on a person’s mood, with one study finding that 100% of participants who received a bouquet responded with a genuine Duchenne smile.

Shelley Davis, flower expert at Flying Flowers, commented: “Flowers have a unique way of spreading happiness, and on World Smile Day, their vibrant colours can turn an ordinary day into one filled with joy. A simple bloom or collection of carnations can spark a smile, which is the ultimate goal of the day and what we aim to do at Flying Flowers.

“Our team will be handing out the free gifts and welcome anyone and everyone to join us while we celebrate a day to be happy! Whether you keep the stems for yourself or pass them onto someone else, our aim is to spread the smiles and support a simple yet meaningful day.”

For more information on Flying Flowers, visit: www.flyingflowers.co.uk