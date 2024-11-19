Free Christmas magic returns to North Point Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This festive season, North Point Shopping Centre is celebrating the lead-up to Christmas with exciting giveaways and the return of the sparkling Bauble Grotto in the centre’s atrium.

The Bauble Grotto is free to visit, and Santa will arrive at midday on Friday, November 22. Santa and his elves will then be welcoming families throughout the rest of November and daily from Tuesday, December 3, right up until Christmas Eve.

Meeting Santa at North Point Shopping Centre is free, no booking is required, and every child who visits will receive a free gift. Since hours vary, visitors can check North Point’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest Grotto opening times.

Families can capture their Christmas memories with Santa by choosing from a range of special photo souvenirs. Options start at just £7.50, including framed photos, keyrings, baubles, snow globes and glitter frames. Photo packages are also available, with prices starting at just £16.50.

Santa's Grotto at North Point Shopping Centre

There’s plenty to keep little ones entertained, as Face Painting 4 You Hull will offer free face painting, and there will be free Christmas-themed crafting sessions for children every Saturday from 11am to 3pm, starting on November 23.

The festivities extend online with North Point’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’ giveaways on Facebook and Instagram. Starting on December 1, followers can enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes donated by North Point Shopping Centre’s tenants and retailers.

This Christmas, North Point Shopping Centre invites everyone in the local community to join in the free festive fun and follow along on social media for updates and surprises!

Follow North Point Shopping Centre on Facebook and Instagram (@northpointshoppingcentre) to stay updated.