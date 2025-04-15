Free Family Fun Day aims to boost recycling awareness in East Marsh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in East Marsh, Grimsby, are invited to join a Family Fun Day filled with activities, games, and helpful tips on how to recycle the right way.

Organised by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) in collaboration with North East Lincolnshire Council, the event will take place on Wednesday, 16th April from 10am to 3pm at Sutherland Park on Victor Street.

The day will be packed with a wide range of activities for all ages, including children’s competitions and the chance to win Easter eggs, all while helping to bring the local community together.

Attendees will learn how to recycle household waste correctly, using the new bins provided by LHP in the area, and pick up practical tips for improving energy efficiency at home.

LHP staff and its key partner organisations will be on hand throughout the day to offer advice, answer questions, and share useful information - giving residents a chance to meet the teams working in their neighbourhoods.

Adding to the day’s festivities, Mayor Cllr Steve Beasant is set to make an appearance to show his support for the community initiative.

The eventbuilds on the recent success of another LHP-led community effort held on Tuesday, 8th April, where Nunsthorpe residents worked together to clean up its streets using skips donated by local sponsors.

“Our Family Fun Day aims to make learning about recycling a fun experience while bringing the community together in a meaningful way,” said Jade Bramhill, Neighbourhood Team Leader at LHP.

“It’s important to us to engage with residents, listen to their needs, and offer support that makes a lasting difference in their everyday lives.

“The recent clean-up event in Nunsthorpe showed just how powerful community action can be. We hope this initiative will inspire even more local involvement in making our neighbourhoods cleaner, greener, and better connected.”

The Family Fun Day is free to attend, and residents from East Marsh and the surrounding areas are encouraged to come along and enjoy a day filled with fun and learning.

For more details on LHP’s community initiatives, please visit www.lincolnshirehp.com.