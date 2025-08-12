Freedom Festival comes to Cleethorpes this August for a spectacular of arts and culture!

Hull’s iconic International Arts and Culture Festival, Freedom Festival, is once again extending its reach beyond the city with the exciting Freedom On Tour programme.

This initiative brings a dynamic selection of world-class cultural experiences to communities across North East Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, ensuring that the region as a whole can partake in the festival’s unique creative offerings.

For 18 years, Freedom Festival has transformed Hull city centre into a vibrant hub of artistic expression and social engagement. This has only been possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, and in 2025 will see acclaimed performances take to the road in Cleethorpes, Goole, Tadcaster and Bridlington. This expansion reflects the festival’s commitment to making culture accessible to a broader audience and extending community connections well beyond Hull’s borders.

Working with Freedom Festival Arts Trust to bring Freedom On Tour to Cleethorpes, Charlotte Bowen, Director of The Culture House in Grimsby, says:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Freedom Festival to bring amazing international performances to Cleethorpes. Supported by funding from North East Lincolnshire Council through its Create North East Lincolnshire programme, The Culture House is proud to host these free spectacular shows at Meridian Point Craft Units on 27th August that will no doubt bring fun, joy, and happiness.”

Phil Hargreaves, Festival Director, shares his enthusiasm for this regional expansion: “Freedom Festival is especially proud to bring its world-class programme to Cleethorpes, a town known for its lively seaside charm, historic promenade, and thriving community spirit. As a beloved destination for families, locals, and visitors alike, the town’s welcoming atmosphere and rich maritime heritage provide the perfect backdrop for Freedom Festival’s inclusive and energising cultural celebration.

“We believe that culture should be accessible to all. As a child who grew up in a low-income, single-parent family, I know how important it is to have high-quality, accessible culture on your doorstep. This drives me to ensure inspiring performances reach broader communities.

“The Festival has grown into one of Hull’s most treasured annual cultural events, and I am delighted that we get to share that growth and high-quality experience with regional neighbours. Drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year, Freedom Festival captivates with a distinctive blend of circus, theatre, visual art, and socially motivated performances.”

Cleethorpes audiences an experience the 2025 tour at Meridian Point Craft Units on Wednesday, 27th August, with two performance sessions: 12:00–14:30 and 15:30–18:00.

On Tour audiences can look forward to a diverse and exciting range of performances that capture the spirit of the Freedom Festival. Possê, by Sound de Secà, is a lively street show full of percussion, dance, and voice – bringing people together with a burst of energy and joy. Time to Loop by Duo Kaos tells a moving story through acrobatics and dance about change, love, and the connections we share.

Taroo, created by Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, combines parkour, circus skills, and storytelling – mixing humour and impressive physical feats to present everyday street life in a fresh way. The contemporary circus show Human Flag offers stunning performances that explore traditions and new possibilities. Electric Feel invites audiences into a fun and musical experience inspired by the natural energy that connects us all.

ICHI is a one-man band who creates playful performances using handmade instruments and everyday objects, delighting audiences at festivals around the world.

The Freedom On Tour programme captures the ethos of Freedom Festival: celebrating creativity, community, and our internationalism. The Freedom Festival Trust is proud to share this rich cultural offering with communities across the wider region, inviting everyone to experience this exceptional showcase of artistry.

For further details and to explore the full Freedom Festival programme in Hull, taking place from 28th to 31st August, please visit the official website: https://www.freedomfestival.co.uk/whats-on/freedom-festival-2025/.