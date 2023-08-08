From Mons to Mali - Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society

The speaker is Andrew Thomas, an acclaimed author who has chosen 50 fascinating cameos of individual actions or incidents across a wide variety of major campaigns and scenarios ranging from the First World War to the present day. Each section is accompanied by relevant, often rare photographs. So from the Battle of Mons in 1914, through shooting down a Zeppelin over Teesside, to WW2 Timer Ace 'Butch' Gordon in his Beaufighter in 1943 and a nightmare for Halifaxes over Nuremburg in 1944, to SAAF fighters over Angola in September 1985 and army support tasks in Mali in 2021, with many more in between. It will provide an interesting talk.