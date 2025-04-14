Gainsborough indoor bowls hall approved: Trevor Young and Lesley Rollings support new facility for West Lindsey residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to say that with the support of the Leaders of WLDC Council Cllr Trevor Young and Cllr Lesley Rollings together with Cllrs Matt Boles, Emma Bailey, Lynda Mullally and Karen Careless we will be getting an Indoor Bowls Hall built in the near future.

It has been a long journey but we are very pleased with the interest from the general public who are asking "Where is this Indoor Bowls Hall, I would like the opportunity to play".

The support shown from the public has been brilliant and the Trustees are amazed by how many old and new members can't wait for the opening.

This photo was taken recently when Gainsborough bowlers played the Lincoln bowlers at the Lincoln Indoor Bowls Hall. The friendliness from these events is excellent and it is so good to see people enjoying themselves, providing them with mental and physical well being. The Outdoor Season of bowls is now starting and anyone interested in playing outdoor, please contact the local clubs, or on Riverside Indoor Bowls Facebook page.

The Trustees of RIB's - Colin Ridley, Lynda Enever, Iris and Ron Mallen, Carole Booth and Linda Grocock can be seen in the picture with Cllrs. Trevor Young, Lesley Rollings and Lynda Mullally.