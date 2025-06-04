Get set for St Mary's summer concert

Banovallum Singers at the Christmas Concert at St Mary's

Celebrate the start of summer with an evening of song performed by Horncastle's fabulous Banovallum Singers.

St Mary's church in Horncastle is flinging open its doors at 7.30pm on Friday 20 June to celebrate the start of summer. And once again, the Banovallum Singers will be performing a wide range of songs and merriment to get everyone into the Summertime Spirit.

Revd Canon Charles Patrick said: "We are delighted that the Banovallum Singers are performing in the magnificent setting of St Mary's. We know they have been practising since the start of the year on their Summer programme and want to invite everyone to come along to hear their harmonies echo around this wonderful building."

The 2025 repetoire includes favourites from stage and screen as well as the celebratory royal wedding anthem 'This is the Day' written by John Rutter for the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

And the evening culminates with a medley of James Bond songs which is sure to bring the curtains down!

The concert is free of charge and guest will be served wine and shortbread during the interval.