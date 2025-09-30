Ghastly stories for Gruesome Gremlins

By Jayne Wiltowski
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
Gav Cross Storytellerplaceholder image
Gav Cross Storyteller
Looking for thrills and chills for your family? Step into the world of Gruesome Gremlins, where silly meets spooky in a storytelling show like no other!

Perfect for those who love a good scare but aren’t afraid to laugh along the way, this is an unforgettable experience that’ll delight brave adventurers aged 7 upwards. Gather round and let celebrated Storymaster Gav Cross’ mischievous show light up your imagination.

This bombastic and interactive performance will have audiences gasping, giggling and maybe even shivering with delight. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, you won’t be able to resist these spine-tingling stories that tickle your funny bone!

Scamblesby Village Hall, Friday 24th October 2025, Doors open 7.00 pm

Tickets: Adults £13.50 Concessions (over 65 and under 18) £10.00 Group of any 4 £40.00

Box Office: Jayne 07947736311

