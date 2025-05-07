Grantham care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham is marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember on Thursday, May 8 from 11am. The home will be decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoy an afternoon of fun.

Enjoy an amazing BBQ all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Come along and join in the residents reminiscing about their memories of VE Day and the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

One of the residents at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goosebumps now, such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we are looking forward to fun and lots of cake!”

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides dementia, residential care and respite care.