Grantham care home opens its doors to dementia cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham has invited members of the local community to its monthly dementia café.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place every second Monday of the month, next one February 10 at 10am, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager Kerry said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

Demebtia Cafe Open

"Our team here at Maple Leaf Lodge. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home provides residential care, and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.