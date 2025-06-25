Grantham gets swinging with The Jive Aces

By Noelle Vaughn
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

The Jive Aces are bringing their sensational "Keeping the Show on the Road" tour to The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, on Friday, July 4th at 7.30 PM – and you won’t want to miss it!

A spokesman said: "You’ve seen them light up the stage on Britain’s Got Talent, now experience their electrifying live show! It’s a dazzling mix of classic swing, Rat Pack grooves, rock 'n' roll energy, and a splash of Morecambe and Wise-style humour – all delivered with their signature feel-good flair."

From sharing stages with legends like Van Morrison and John Travolta to performing for royalty and delighting Strictly Come Dancing fans with their hit single "Bring Me Sunshine", The Jive Aces are true showstoppers.

Even Miranda Hart is a fan, sharing on BBC Radio: "The Jive Aces will get me on the floor, lose all self-consciousness, and dance!"

The Jive Aces

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping, and real entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now from the Guildhall Arts Centre website https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-jive-aces-2025, or call the box office on 01476 406158.

