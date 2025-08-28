Great opportunity for 14 to 17 year-olds

Anyone for some water activities

Do you fancy trying something new? Would you like to make new friends and push yourself to try new skills?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rutland Sea Dragons Explorer Scout Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) are having an open event. This will be held on Wednesday 3 September at St Mary’s and St John’s Primary School, Church Street, North Luffenham, LE15 8JR. It will commence at 7.00pm and will finish at 9.00pm.

Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities. You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork,

We’d love you to come along and find out more.

For further information, please contact [email protected]