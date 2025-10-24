Great value October holiday activities at Dobbies’ Boston store

• Kids Eat for £1 restaurant offer • Free-to-attend Little Seedlings October Holiday Club • Little Scare-lings, tickets priced at £15 per child

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies Garden Centres is offering great value entertainment for families during the October holidays at its Boston store. Keep costs down by spending a day at Dobbies, where parents can take advantage of Dobbies’ Kids Eat for £1 restaurant offer, kids can take part in the free-to-attend Little Seedlings October Holiday Club and the little ones can be amused at soft play. Wizards and Witches of all ages are also invited to take part in a spellbinding Halloween tea party at Dobbies’ magical Little Scare-lings event.

Kids Eat for £1 restaurant offer

Dobbies offers Kids Eat for £1, allowing children under the age of 16 to enjoy their food for £1 with every traditional adult breakfast and main course meal at lunch. Children can pick from the kids’ breakfasts, lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix meal, including a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witches getting stuck into craft activities at Dobbies’ Little Scare-lings event.

Restaurants are open Monday-Sunday from 9am, location times may vary and customers are advised to visit the website to check the restaurant opening hours.

Little Seedlings October Holiday Club

Children are invited to step into the enchanting world of gardens after dark at the free Little Seedlings Holiday Club workshop, running on selected dates throughout October at the Boston store. As twilight falls, young adventurers will uncover how the garden transforms at night – from the curious creatures that come alive, to the magical sights, sounds, and scents. The fun doesn’t stop there, attendees will get the chance to be creative with hands-on activities.

Little Scare-lings

This Halloween, children and families can get ready to take part in some scarily fun activities and afternoon tea at the Little Scare-lings event at the Boston store. There will be three tiers of savoury sandwiches and sweet treats for the children and spook-tacular tea and cake offers or afternoon tea add ons for adults. Little ones will get to take part in slime and magic potion making to embrace their inner witches and wizards, alongside other magical activities and games. Dobbies is encouraging attendees to dress up in their spookiest costume as a prize will be awarded during a costume contest.

The Little Scare-lings - Witches, Wizards and Wicked Treats is taking place on Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Saturday 25, Sunday 26, Friday 31 October, and Saturday 1 November, tickets are £15 per children and from £7.50 for adults. Dates vary for each store so please check the website when booking.

To find out more about the great value activities at Dobbies’ Boston store, visit www.dobbies.com/events.