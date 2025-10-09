Green Libraries Week at Gainsborough Library

Gainsborough Library will be going green this Halloween as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from 27th October to 1st November.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment. Libraries have long been firm advocates of the reduce, reuse and recycle ethos – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be a Halloween Costume Swap Rail and a Seed Swap Station at Gainsborough Library during usual opening hours where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Halloween falling during the October school Half Term Gainsborough Library haven't missed a trick and will be treating families to a free Monster Junk Modelling session on Wednesday 29th October, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky creation!

Meet Brillo the Owl this Halloween at Gainsborough Library

On Friday 31st October the library will be welcoming Annette from Owlin’ Mad, who will be giving an engaging talk on owl wellbeing and conservation. Children will have the unique opportunity to meet Brillo the owl, hold him, and even pose for a photo for a suggested donation of £2. Owl-themed goodies will be available for purchase, with all proceeds supporting the Hawk and Owl Trust. Please note that purchases are cash only. To add to the fun, children are invited to come dressed in their Halloween best—Brillo will be keeping a keen eye out for his favourite costume, and the winner will receive a special prize!

Gainsborough Library will also be holding a Drawing Workshop open to all ages on Thursday 30th October using fruit to create still-life masterpieces.

You can find full details of What's on at Gainsborough Library on our webpage https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/gainsborough-library, by emailing us at [email protected] or by popping in and having a chat to a member of our team

About GLL/Better:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1993, GLL is the largest UK-based charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-operative delivering leisure, health and community services. Operating under the Better brand, we manage 258 public sport and leisure centres, 113 libraries and 10 children’s centres in partnership with 70 local councils, public agencies and sporting organisations. GLL has 850,000 members and welcomes 59 million customer visits per year. In 2024 we raised £1.63bn in social value. www.gll.org