Green Libraries Week at Louth Library

Louth Library will be going green this Halloween as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from 27th October to 1st November.

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment. Libraries have long been firm advocates of the reduce, reuse and recycle ethos – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be Halloween Costume Swap Rails, Seed Swap and Crop Swap Stations at Louth Library during usual opening hours where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them' or exchange seasonal fruit and veg they have abundance of.

With Halloween falling during the October school Half Term Louth Library haven't missed a trick and will be treating families to free Craft Monster Junk Modelling sessions, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky creations! There will also be a free Funny Bones Treasure Hunt where you hunt out the skeletal parts and make sure that the foot bone is connected to the leg bone to make your own skeleton. Origami Spooky Fortune Tellers will also be available for those of you who like a challenge along with wordsearches and colouring. Also, local author and Scientist Ann Dale will be on hand with her Monster Lab so be ready for an eerie sight! Ann Dale’s activity is bookable so make sure you grab your place for this spooky endeavour.

We will also be welcoming Home Honey, Louth Repair Cafe, Louth Men’s Shed and HEART, Home Energy and Retrofit Team from ELDC and we will be helping them to highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved.

You can find full details of What's On at Louth Library on our webpage https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/louth-library/whats-on, by emailing us [email protected] or by popping in and having a chat to a member of our team

About GLL/Better:

