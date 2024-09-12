Guitar virtuoso comes to Louth
Arie Dakesian first picked up the guitar aged six, and is now studying in his final year on a scholarship at the Royal College of Music. He's performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Kings Place and Wigmore Hall amongst others.
The concert in Louth will take place at the Riverhead Studio on 13 October, starting at 3pm and will include pieces by Benjamin Britten, Joaquin Rodrigo and some of Arie's own arrangements.
You can watch a teaser video of Arie's playing here: youtu.be
Tickets for the concert are £16. They are available via the Riverhead Theatre box office on 01507 600350 or by visiting www.louthconcertsociety.uk.
A limited number of free tickets for under-18s are available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.