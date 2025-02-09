Harpist bringing world premiere to Boston

The harpist Eira Lynn Jones is coming to play for Boston Concert Club next Tuesday, bringing with her an interesting and wide-ranging programme of pieces.

Included in the programme are two pieces by Martin Ellerby, written for and dedicated to Eira. One celebrates Lincolnshire, from Boston’s own familiar landmark, The Stump, to Steep Hill in Lincoln, Gibraltar Point and two castle locations at Bolingbroke and Tattershall.

The other Ellerby piece will be a world premiere – something that hasn’t happened at a concert here before - remembering the awful events in the Welsh mining village of Aberfan in 1966.

Eira’s career as performer, teacher and composer has taken her around the world performing in a wide range of venues, from the Hollywood Bowl to the Natural History Museum alongside Dippy the Dinosaur, and in collaboration with many orchestras and musicians.

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 18 February starting at 7.30 p.m. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. There will be a raffle and refreshments at the interval.

Tickets are £12, available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257. FREE admission for students and accompanied children.