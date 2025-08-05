Harvest Home and the Farming Year: A musical journey through Lincolnshire's agricultural traditions
Using a selection of intriguing images including ones from the beautifully illustrated medieval Luttrell and more recent pictures, this event will explore a myriad of traditions and folklore associated with centuries of farming in the historic county of Lincolnshire and beyond.
There will be a focus on Harvest Home, traditionally a very important time in the farming calendar and a time of feasting and festivities with many associated traditions.
The talk will be interspersed with a lively variety of music and songs performed by Tom, Nigel and Terri and you may even get the chance to join in if you so wish!
This event is organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology (SLHA) in conjunction with Lincoln Central Library and will be on September 11, 2-4pm at Lincoln Central Library, LN1 1EZ.
Admission £3.00. Please book through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harvest-home-and-the-farming-year-tickets
or with cash at Lincoln Central Library. Pre-booking advisable