Havoc – The Big East Coast Rave set to shake The Hive Skegness

Get ready for the biggest electronic dance music event of the year! Havoc – The Big East Coast Rave is set to take over The Hive, Skegness, on Saturday 26th April, delivering an electrifying night of music, energy, and unforgettable performances.

This year, The Hive is pulling out all the stops for its most ambitious project yet – a five-room mega event featuring over 80 top-tier artists from across the dance music spectrum. From euphoric anthems to hard-hitting beats, Havoc promises to be a sensory explosion like no other.

🔥 HEADLINING ACTS 🔥

Havoc 2025 boasts an unmatched lineup of legendary DJs and artists, including:

N-Trance

Ultrabeat

Nicky Blackmarket

Devilman

Andy Whitby

Mark EG

Yomanda

Klubfiller

Friday Night Posse

Marcella Woods

Dale Howard

Kevin & Perry

...and many more!

With each room at The Hive offering a different vibe, from classic rave anthems to the latest in hard dance, drum & bass, and house, this is a night that no dance music fan can afford to miss.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets are selling fast, and with a lineup this stacked, demand is through the roof. Secure your place at Havoc – The Big East Coast Rave now and experience the ultimate dance music event on the UK’s East Coast!

For tickets and more information, visit: www.thehiveskegness.co.uk/havoc

Get ready to Dance Harder than ever before! 🔥🔥🔥