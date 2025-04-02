Havoc – The Big East Coast Rave set to shake The Hive Skegness
This year, The Hive is pulling out all the stops for its most ambitious project yet – a five-room mega event featuring over 80 top-tier artists from across the dance music spectrum. From euphoric anthems to hard-hitting beats, Havoc promises to be a sensory explosion like no other.
🔥 HEADLINING ACTS 🔥
Havoc 2025 boasts an unmatched lineup of legendary DJs and artists, including:
- N-Trance
- Ultrabeat
- Nicky Blackmarket
- Devilman
- Andy Whitby
- Mark EG
- Yomanda
- Klubfiller
- Friday Night Posse
- Marcella Woods
- Dale Howard
- Kevin & Perry
- ...and many more!
With each room at The Hive offering a different vibe, from classic rave anthems to the latest in hard dance, drum & bass, and house, this is a night that no dance music fan can afford to miss.
TICKETS & INFO
Tickets are selling fast, and with a lineup this stacked, demand is through the roof. Secure your place at Havoc – The Big East Coast Rave now and experience the ultimate dance music event on the UK’s East Coast!
For tickets and more information, visit: www.thehiveskegness.co.uk/havoc
Get ready to Dance Harder than ever before! 🔥🔥🔥