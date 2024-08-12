HEART Home Energy Advice Retrofit Team at Louth Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heart Home Energy Advice Retrofit Team will be at Louth Library to help residents tackle fuel poverty, live more comfortably in their homes and save money on their energy bills​.

The team will also help with applications to grant schemes​ ERIC the Van (Energy & Retrofit Information Clinic) will be on site to demonstrate heat pumps, LED lighting and insulation​.

Pop into these free events​ -10.00am - 3.00pm​:

Wednesday 9th October 2024​

ERIC The Energy & Retrofit Information Clinic

Friday 11th October 2024​

Friday 8th November 2024​

Friday 13th December 2024​

Friday 10th January 2025​

Friday 14th February 2025

Karen Waring the Library Manager at Louth Library for GLL said: 'The team have already made an impact on the community. A library user came in last week to thank them for helping her with a grant application that was successful. Pop in and have a chat to see if they can help you this winter.'