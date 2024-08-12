HEART Home Energy Advice Retrofit Team at Louth Library
The team will also help with applications to grant schemes ERIC the Van (Energy & Retrofit Information Clinic) will be on site to demonstrate heat pumps, LED lighting and insulation.
Pop into these free events -10.00am - 3.00pm:
Wednesday 9th October 2024
Friday 11th October 2024
Friday 8th November 2024
Friday 13th December 2024
Friday 10th January 2025
Friday 14th February 2025
Karen Waring the Library Manager at Louth Library for GLL said: 'The team have already made an impact on the community. A library user came in last week to thank them for helping her with a grant application that was successful. Pop in and have a chat to see if they can help you this winter.'
