Shed Stories by Casson & Friends

A new theatre production celebrating the rise of Men’s Sheds – community spaces where men come together to build, repair and share skills – is heading to Lincolnshire this month.

Shed Stories, from Casson & Friends, blends theatre, movement and documentary to tell real-life stories from the UK’s growing Men’s Sheds movement.

The tour runs across England from October 11 to November 8, with local dates in Sutton on Sea, as well as Holbeach, Surfleet, Spalding and Long Sutton from October 15–19.

Choreographed by Guinness World Record-holding dance artist Tim Casson, Shed Stories is based on over 24 hours worth of interviews with “shedders” from across the country. The show explores how these spaces support mental health, tackle loneliness, and offer opportunities for men – often in later life – to connect, share woodwork skills, and enjoy a cup of tea together. Set elements for the production were crafted by Casson’s father, Alan, in his own Men’s Shed.

Casson & Friends are known for creating “people-powered” productions that put community at the heart of performance. The company has toured internationally and is an Associate Company at Lincoln Arts Centre. Lincolnshire Dates: Holbeach Hub – October 15, Tonic 44, Surfleet – October 16, The Sessions House, Spalding – October 17, Sutton on Sea – October 18, Long Sutton Men’s Shed – October 19.

For tickets and more information visit www.cassonandfriends.com/sheds.