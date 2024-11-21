Heckington Players Pantomime

Early eighteenth century England and a wicked witch called Nefaria Chilblain is preparing to free herself from a curse which imprisons her in a deep, dark woods.

To break the spell, she must harness the power in an enchanted sapphire which hangs in a chain around the neck of an aristocrat by the name of Lady Ermintrude Portcullis. Nefaria must have the necklace stolen and decides to enlist the services of one of the many highwaymen that plague the thoroughfares of the country, and who better for the job than the notorious Richard Turpin, lovable rogue and dandy, better known as Dick.