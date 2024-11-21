Heckington Players Pantomime

By Jaqui Hodgetts
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Early eighteenth century England and a wicked witch called Nefaria Chilblain is preparing to free herself from a curse which imprisons her in a deep, dark woods.

To break the spell, she must harness the power in an enchanted sapphire which hangs in a chain around the neck of an aristocrat by the name of Lady Ermintrude Portcullis. Nefaria must have the necklace stolen and decides to enlist the services of one of the many highwaymen that plague the thoroughfares of the country, and who better for the job than the notorious Richard Turpin, lovable rogue and dandy, better known as Dick.

Tickets can be purchased on Heckington Players website https://heckingtonplayers.co.uk/whatson/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dick Turpin the new pantomime written by Kei Bailey and directed by Glen Barker, will be the second pantomime performed by Heckington Players at Hale Magna Village Hale in Great Hale.

Get your tickets before they sell out.

Related topics:England
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice