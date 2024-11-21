Heckington Players Pantomime
To break the spell, she must harness the power in an enchanted sapphire which hangs in a chain around the neck of an aristocrat by the name of Lady Ermintrude Portcullis. Nefaria must have the necklace stolen and decides to enlist the services of one of the many highwaymen that plague the thoroughfares of the country, and who better for the job than the notorious Richard Turpin, lovable rogue and dandy, better known as Dick.
Tickets can be purchased on Heckington Players website https://heckingtonplayers.co.uk/whatson/
Dick Turpin the new pantomime written by Kei Bailey and directed by Glen Barker, will be the second pantomime performed by Heckington Players at Hale Magna Village Hale in Great Hale.
Get your tickets before they sell out.