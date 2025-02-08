Heckington Players Pantomime is in full swing at Great Hale Village Hall
Following a successful opening night Heckington Players are again performing Dick Turpin a pantomine by local writer Kei Bailey.
There has been some fabulous feedback from those who came to see our opening night, one of our audience even said it's the best and funniest panto they have seen and others are booking tickets to come and see the show a second time.
The show is on at Hale Magna Village Hall in Great Hale:
- Saturday 8th Feb at 7:30 pm
- Sunday 9th Feb at 2:30 pm
- Friday 21st Feb at 7:30
- Saturday the 22nd Feb at both 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm
You can get your tickets at www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk/whatson/