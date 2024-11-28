Helen Celebrates 27 years as resident pianist at The Petwood Hotel and releases new album

Helen, the beloved resident pianist at the iconic Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, home of the famed Dambusters, is celebrating an impressive 27 years of performing at the historic venue.

Known for her soothing melodies and warm personality, Helen has been a cherished part of the Petwood experience, entertaining guests every Sunday from 12-3pm.

Now, Helen is adding to her impressive career with the release of her new album, Believe, which is available on all major streaming and download platforms. Featuring a collection of heartfelt and atmospheric compositions, Believe showcases Helen’s passion for creating music that touches the soul.

In addition to her new album, Helen has released a breathtaking music video for her latest single, Elements. Filmed at the stunning Tattershall Castle, the video captures the majestic beauty of the castle as a backdrop to Helen’s evocative piano performance. The video is available to watch on her official YouTube channel and the Single is available for Streaming.

As a special treat for fans, Helen will be performing a Christmas concert at Tattershall Castle on 14th December. Tickets for the festive event are available through the National Trust website, and Helen is looking forward to meeting attendees after the performance. “I’m so lucky that I get to meet so many lovely people, and all I want to do is make people smile,” says Helen. “I’m so looking forward to welcoming everyone to the castle for my Christmas concert.” Helen is also releasing her Brand New Christmas Album ‘Snow Angel’ on the 13th December to coincide with the concert.

Helen’s recent projects have taken her to some of the UK’s most scenic locations, where she has filmed videos for tracks from her albums Glow and Believe. In one of her more ambitious ventures, she brought her grand piano to the beach at Anderby Creek, and also performed on the clifftops in Scarborough.

For those who can’t catch her live performances, Helen streams concerts online every week. Fans can tune in to her TikTok and Youtube channels on Sundays at 8pm, Wednesdays at 9pm and Saturdays at 8am to enjoy her music from the comfort of their homes.

With her long-standing Sunday residency at the Petwood Hotel, every Sunday from 12-3 and a vibrant online presence, Helen continues to delight audiences with her music, whether in-person or online. Helen Marks’s enduring passion for music and her dedication to sharing it with audiences, both locally and globally, cements her place as one of Lincolnshire’s most cherished musicians—proving that her melodies will continue to inspire for years to come. www.helen-clarke.com