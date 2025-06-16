Help us race to £1 million for Cancer Research UK

The countdown is on! With just two weeks to go, the Louth Run for Life 2025 is fast approaching—but there's still time to sign up. Now in its 19th year, this incredible community event has raised close to £900,000 for Cancer Research UK, and with your help, we’re pushing to hit £1 million

An Event for Everyone

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to walk or jog, this scenic route through Louth town centre and the stunning Hubbard’s Hills offers something for all abilities.

How to Sign Up

Louth Run For Life supporting Cancer Research UK

Although online registration has now closed, entry forms are available at various locations across town. Simply fill out a form and drop it off with payment at the address listed on the form.

Upcoming Sign-Up Opportunities:

Monday, 16th June – Meridian Leisure Centre, Wood Lane (4 PM – 7 PM)

– Meridian Leisure Centre, Wood Lane (4 PM – 7 PM) Saturday, 28th June – Louth Market (near the flower stall) (8 AM – 2 PM)

– Louth Market (near the flower stall) (8 AM – 2 PM) Race Day, 29th June – Limited spots will be available at our Run HQ – Bridge McFarland Solicitors, Cornmarket (from 8 AM)

On-the-day sign-ups are always busy! Please arrive early or, if possible, register before race day.

Race Entry Fees

Adults 5km: £15

£15 Under-12s 1km: £5

Every finisher receives a medal and a goodie bag!

Race Timings:

10:00 AM – Junior 1km Run (Under-12s)

– Junior 1km Run (Under-12s) 10:30 AM – Women’s 5km Run (12 & Over)

– Women’s 5km Run (12 & Over) 11:45 AM – Men’s 5km Run (12 & Over)

On-the-Day Entry Process

Run entry forms will be available in the New Market Hall entrance (New Street)— our volunteers will assist you.

You will then be guided to Bridge McFarland office, our new Race HQ to collect your race number. please bring exact change if possible(£15 adults / £5 juniors). Card payment option will be available ( there will be a small charge for this).

Pre-paid entry packs can be picked up outside the New Market Hall.

Support the Cause

Can't participate? Sponsor a runner or donate—every contribution brings us closer to the £1 million goal!

Thank You to Our Sponsors & Supporters !

Lovelles Estate Agency – Race medals for all finishers

Batemans Brewery – Adult race numbers

GB Dance School – Junior race numbers

Bridge McFarland Solicitors – Postage for race packs & our event HQ

The Kings Head Hotel – Chocolate bars for goodie bags

MRW Services Ltd – Bottled water for finishers

Frank B Forman – provision of lorry for stage

Macdonald’s Engineers Ltd – provision of Finish line gantry

Bush Landscaping & Fencing – sponsor of first aid costs

C&R Removals – 5km water station

Louth Town Council – grant to help event set up costs

Louth Sports Association - grant to help event set up costs

Parks Wealth Management Ltd – donation for purchase of gazebo

Supadupatees – official Louth Run For Life T-shirt

A special thank you to our many additional sponsors & volunteers who continue to support this event by donating funds, products, and services.

Would your company like to be a sponsor for the event? It's not too late! Contact us at [email protected].

Race Day Atmosphere & Entertainment

Fancy Dress is encouraged to create a fun event

The event is compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Ross Carrick supported by DJ Rick Howell.

Pre-race warm-ups are led by Donna Royle Maher .

Official race starter is Louth Mayor, Cllr Darren Hobson

Important Participant Reminders

✔ Wear your race number on the FRONT of your clothing for identification & photography. ✔ Fill in emergency details on the back of your number.

✔ Stay hydrated – please bring own bottle as limited water will be available at water station halfway through the 5km course. Bottle of water at the finish line for all finishers

✔ Follow safety guidelines – participants must run in their designated event only (Juniors ‘under 12’s cannot enter adult races; men cannot run in Ladies race etc).

✔ Dog walkers must start at the back and ensure dogs are on leads. We do not allow participants to run with their dogs.

✔ If feeling unwell, please do not attend—safety first!

Road Closures

Road closures will affect Market Place, Upgate, Gospelgate, Edward Street, George Street, Crowtree Lane & Breakneck Lane (from Edward St to Love Lane junctions). There is also a no right turn from Kidgate on to Upgate.

Road closures will be in place from 8.30am until 1.30pm

Event road closures have been designed to minimise disruption.

We ask vehicle drivers to be patient,particularly at the Little Eastgate junction to Eastgate, Queen Street junction with Burnt Hill Lane, and Kidgate junction with Aswell Street. These junctions do not have road closures, but may have runners/walkers on the road for a short while. Caution runner signs will be in place.

Diversions will be in place, along Little Eastgate, Eastgate, Church Street, Newmarket, South Street, Horncastle Road, Louth Bypass, Westgate.

Post-Race Fun & Photos

Finish Line Photography: Photographers will capture your special moment. Photos available for purchase the following week from Colorgrafix Louth Ltd. Proceeds will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Celebrate at The Kings Head Hotel at their After Run Party—enjoy live music and hot food all afternoon!

🩵 TOGETHER, WE ARE BEATING CANCER!

Stay up to date with Louth Run for Life news on our Facebook page. 📢 Use #LRFL2025 on social media posts

Other Louth Run for Life events coming up:

Turn Louth Pink – October 2025

Louth Santa Run for Life 2025 – Sunday December 7th 2025

Louth Run for Life 2026 – Sunday 28th June 2026

For inquiries or more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]