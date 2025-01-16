Henry Wagons at Louth Social Club, Lincolnshire

Henry Wagons

Friday 14th February, Louth Social Club, 15 Queen St. Louth. Lincs. LN11 9AU. Doors; 19:00. Tickets; £13.70. Contact; [email protected]

Henry Wagons returns to the UK, with a new desert-fried Morricone-inspired album under his arm and a hunger to share songs and stories from the road.

Wagons is a songwriter and entertainer, who stomps and shimmies across the stage like no other, with an ever-present relationship with the crowd that is natural law. A show you will need to tell your friends about. Henry Wagons is the mad professor of song. His fierce intellect was once hurtling toward a career as a philosopher, but was derailed by a record deal, a thirst for whisky and an insatiable need to make noise.

Henry is a vibrant creative dynamo that is truly reaching the full extent of his powers. With many a grand scale project set to unfold in the next decade, this is a musical force you need to see. "a shrewd showman and an equally savvy songwriter and singer...Wagons makes sly rock ‘n’ roll that both intellectuals and pop fans can appreciate” - Nashville Cream “

Henry Wagons comes across like Nick Cave singing the Johnny Cash songbook” – Timeout NYC “Henry Wagons: the new Prince of Country noir” - Canadian Broadcasting Corp.