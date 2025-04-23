Hilarious comedy and mind-blowing magic at Corby Glen Village Hall
Mandy Muden is one of the world’s only female magicians and comedians. Mandy’s initial foray into the world of magic was at children’s parties, where her services were often called upon to entertain some of the younger members of the British royal family.
Mandy has won many top awards, including the Magic Circle Carlton Award for her contribution to comedy in magic, an award in which Mandy is still the only woman in history to receive. While Mandy’s passion is first and foremost magic, her delivery infuses comedy into each performance, creating a unique combination that wows everyone lucky enough to see her.
Mandy is one of the world’s finest female Close-Up and cabaret magicians. Her skilled sleight of hand and sharp humour is sure to make any event one to be remembered.
A perfect night out for friends, couples, and anyone who loves a good laugh. 7pm Saturday 28th June 2025 Tickets just £13 (discounts for groups)
Seating will be around tables in cabaret style.
Profits donated to Corby Glen Village Hall.