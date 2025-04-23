Hilarious comedy and mind-blowing magic at Corby Glen Village Hall

Hilarious stand-up : Mind-blowing magic : A truly unforgettable show

Get ready to be mystified and merriment! Mandy Muden: Comedy & Magic. Prepare for an evening of side-splitting laughter and jaw-dropping illusions as the brilliant Mandy Muden brings her unique blend of comedy and magic to the stage!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Muden is one of the world’s only female magicians and comedians. Mandy’s initial foray into the world of magic was at children’s parties, where her services were often called upon to entertain some of the younger members of the British royal family.

Mandy has won many top awards, including the Magic Circle Carlton Award for her contribution to comedy in magic, an award in which Mandy is still the only woman in history to receive. While Mandy’s passion is first and foremost magic, her delivery infuses comedy into each performance, creating a unique combination that wows everyone lucky enough to see her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy is one of the world’s finest female Close-Up and cabaret magicians. Her skilled sleight of hand and sharp humour is sure to make any event one to be remembered.

A perfect night out for friends, couples, and anyone who loves a good laugh. 7pm Saturday 28th June 2025 Tickets just £13 (discounts for groups)

Box office www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community-entertainment/

Seating will be around tables in cabaret style.

Profits donated to Corby Glen Village Hall.